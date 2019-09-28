Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Healthy for Opening Night
Coach Todd Rierden said Nugent-Hopkins (leg) is cleared to play but won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game versus the Flames, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Nugent-Hopkins is sitting out as a precautionary measure, but he'll be good to go for Wednesday's season opener versus the Canucks. The 26-year-old is aiming to set career highs in goals and points for the second straight year after posting 28 scores and 69 points last year. He should float between the second and third lines depending on the matchup.
