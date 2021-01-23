Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nugent-Hopkins earned the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's equalizer in the third period, but the Oilers failed to gain the lead after that. With assists in consecutive games, Nugent-Hopkins now has five points and 22 shots through six outings. He's locked in on McDavid's wing -- deploy the Nuge with confidence.