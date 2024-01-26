Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over Blackhawks.

Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in four straight games, showing off his playmaking chops as the Oilers continue to surge. He's gone nine games without a goal, but his spot in the top six and on the first power-play unit are as secure as ever. The 30-year-old is up to 11 goals, 31 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 44 appearances.