Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over Blackhawks.
Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in four straight games, showing off his playmaking chops as the Oilers continue to surge. He's gone nine games without a goal, but his spot in the top six and on the first power-play unit are as secure as ever. The 30-year-old is up to 11 goals, 31 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 44 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Reaches 30-assist mark•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helps out on power play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects assist in overtime win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Earns power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helps lift Oilers over Flyers•