Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers' lone goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has assists in each of his last three games. He's up to 23 points (10 tallies, 13 helpers), 86 shots on net and 14 PIM through 30 contests.

