Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers' lone goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has assists in each of his last three games. He's up to 23 points (10 tallies, 13 helpers), 86 shots on net and 14 PIM through 30 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Delivers assist Friday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects power-play assist in rout•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ends Toronto shutout streak•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sends power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pops off with three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Offers pair of helpers•