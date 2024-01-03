Nugent-Hopkins contributed two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins' first tally came on the power play late in the second period and proved to be the game-winner. It was his second GWG of the season and 30th of his career. He has 11 goals and 36 points in 35 contests this year, including 12 points with the man advantage. Nugent-Hopkins has continued to be a steady presence recently, supplying four goals and seven points over his last six games.