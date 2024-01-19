Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins has been a little quiet recently with just three assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old is still cruising at a high level overall with 39 points (14 on the power play), 101 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 41 appearances. He remains on Connor McDavid's wing, so Nugent-Hopkins is unlikely to experience any lengthy droughts.