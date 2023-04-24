Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins set up the second of Leon Draisaitl's tallies, which tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period. The Oilers are making noise with their power play, and Nugent-Hopkins has contributed three helpers with the man advantage through four playoff contests. The 30-year-old forward has added nine shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating.