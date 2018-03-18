Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Hits 20 goals for just second time in career
Nugent-Hopkins scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
RNH hit the 20-goal mark for just the second time in his career. Nuge is really hitting it off with new linemate Connor McDavid. It's too bad the Oil didn't think of this combo earlier.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Bonding with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in return•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Returns to lineup•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nearing return•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: In line to return early next month•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...