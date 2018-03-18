Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Hits 20 goals for just second time in career

Nugent-Hopkins scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

RNH hit the 20-goal mark for just the second time in his career. Nuge is really hitting it off with new linemate Connor McDavid. It's too bad the Oil didn't think of this combo earlier.

