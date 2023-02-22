Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Nugent-Hopkins extended his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists) when he set up a Leon Draisaitl equalizer in the third period. This gave Nugent-Hopkins a career-best 70 points, 38 of which have come with the man advantage this season. The 29-year-old forward has added 139 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 58 contests, and there's still plenty of season left for him to add to his personal-best performance.