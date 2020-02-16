Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Important cog in Oilers' success

Nugent-Hopkins set up two goals in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

RNH is cruising along on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes six assists. His chemistry with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto is real and it has given the Oil a legit second line. Depth has been their Achilles heel for a long time. Nugent-Hopkins is a solid complementary fantasy player who can help you win a title, although he always seems to be a bit overprice because he plays in a major Canadian market.