Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Important cog in Oilers' success
Nugent-Hopkins set up two goals in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
RNH is cruising along on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes six assists. His chemistry with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto is real and it has given the Oil a legit second line. Depth has been their Achilles heel for a long time. Nugent-Hopkins is a solid complementary fantasy player who can help you win a title, although he always seems to be a bit overprice because he plays in a major Canadian market.
