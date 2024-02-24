Nugent-Hopkins (illness) will suit up Friday against the Wild, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Nugent-Hopkins missed one game with an illness but will be back in his usual top-six role Friday. The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 49 points through 52 games this season.
