Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: In line to return early next month

Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) requires "a couple more" practices before he'll be ready to return, per Oilers coach Todd McLellan.

Edmonton's 2011 first overall draft pick is an integral component of the power play, as he's averaged close to two minutes in that spot this season, and is ranked second on the Oilers with seven man-advantage points. However, this team has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and Nugent-Hopkins will no longer get to play with big puck distributor Patrick Maroon, given that the winger was dealt to New Jersey ahead of Monday's deadline. You simply don't drop a player like him without a viable backup plan in fantasy hockey, but the hope is that RNH can return in early March.