Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: In line to return early next month
Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) requires "a couple more" practices before he'll be ready to return, per Oilers coach Todd McLellan.
Edmonton's 2011 first overall draft pick is an integral component of the power play, as he's averaged close to two minutes in that spot this season, and is ranked second on the Oilers with seven man-advantage points. However, this team has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and Nugent-Hopkins will no longer get to play with big puck distributor Patrick Maroon, given that the winger was dealt to New Jersey ahead of Monday's deadline. You simply don't drop a player like him without a viable backup plan in fantasy hockey, but the hope is that RNH can return in early March.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Skates Tuesday morning•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Still ailing•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sidelined 5-6 weeks with cracked ribs•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Designated for IR•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Should play following bye week•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records three point night in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...