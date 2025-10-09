Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins' goal and one of his assists came on the power play. The 32-year-old production is likely to rely heavily on the man advantage -- he earned 20 his 49 points on the power play during the 2024-25 regular season, as well as eight of his 20 points during the playoffs. He's centering his own line to begin 2025-26 as Leon Draisaitl plays wing alongside Connor McDavid early on, but that could change if head coach Kris Knoblauch opts to spread the talent around the lineup later on.