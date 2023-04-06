Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on a Zach Hyman empty-net goal. The assist was Nugent-Hopkins' 100th point of the season, making him the eighth player in the league -- and the third Oiler -- to reach that mark in 2022-23. He's been excellent lately with six tallies and 16 helpers over his last 13 outings. For the season, the 29-year-old is at 36 goals, 64 assists, 193 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 79 appearances.