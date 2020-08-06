Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play helper and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 3.
Nugent-Hopkins had the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's tally in the final seconds of the second period. The assist gave the 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins seven points through three games, although he's added a minus-3 rating as well.
