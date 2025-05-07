Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Nugent-Hopkins helped out on Zach Hyman's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak, which accounts for all of his offense in seven playoff contests. He's added 13 shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes.
