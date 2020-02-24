Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Lights lamp in win

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots, dished three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins has posted four goals and eight helpers over his last eight outings. For the season, the 26-year-old has 18 tallies, 31 assists and 147 shots on net in 56 appearances. There's little chance of head coach Dave Tippett breaking up Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl anytime soon -- fantasy owners can deploy the former confidently down the stretch.