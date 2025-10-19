Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Lights lamp twice in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
The Oilers never led in the game, but Nugent-Hopkins did his best to keep his team in the contest with tallies late in the second and third periods. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a fast start to the season, racking up four goals and six points in five games. During Saturday's contest, Nugent-Hopkins skated on a line with Connor McDavid at even strength while holding down his spot on the top power-play unit.
