Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist, a team-high six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Devin Shore for a long-range empty-net goal in the third period. The assist gave Nugent-Hopkins a goal and five helpers in his last seven outings. He's up to 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists), 100 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 34 contests. He's contributed solid offense in a top-six role.