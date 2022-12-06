Nugent-Hopkins was credited with an assist during a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins set up teammate Brett Kulak with Monday's opening marker at 1:44 of the second frame. The 29-year-old center has collected 10 points during his past nine appearances. Nugent-Hopkins added two shots during 22:22 of ice time as the Oilers dropped their second game during their past six outings.