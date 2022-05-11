Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on the game-tying goal by Leon Draisaitl at 15:08 of the third period. Through five playoff contests, Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and three assists. He's added 15 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating in a third-line role with power-play time. With the Oilers in must-win mode for Thursday's Game 6, the 29-year-old could be bumped up the lineup to amplify the team's top-six forwards instead of spreading the offense out.