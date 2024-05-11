Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins has eight helpers over his last five games, but he hasn't scored a goal since the postseason opener. The 31-year-old centered the second line Friday with Leon Draisaitl moving up to play alongside Connor McDavid. Nugent-Hopkins has experience as a center, but it's better for his overall game when he's playing alongside McDavid or Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins is up to nine points, 10 shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff outings.