Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Looks to be healthy for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (hand) participated in Thursday's practice session, signaling that he appears to be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 season, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Nugent-Hopkins played through a broken hand during the final four games of the Stanley Cup Finals last year, but he appears to be back to full health for the start of training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The 32-year-old appeared in 78 regular-season games last year, logging 20 goals, 29 assists, 48 blocked shots, 26 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 18:58 of ice time.
