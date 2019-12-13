Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Manages assist

Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins' helper came on a James Neal goal in the final minute of the third period. It was an otherwise quiet night for the center, who is up to 18 points and 67 shots through 28 appearances. His role on the top power-play unit, where he's produced 10 of his points this year, makes Nugent-Hopkins a solid fantasy option.