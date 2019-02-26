Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Matches career high in points

Nugent-Hopkins dished out a power-play assist in Monday's loss to the Predators.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game to tie the game and help send it to overtime. He did, however, miss in the shootout. Nugent-Hopkins now has 56 points -- a career high -- through 62 games, putting the 25 year old on pace to rack up 74 points on the season.