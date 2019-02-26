Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Matches career high in points
Nugent-Hopkins dished out a power-play assist in Monday's loss to the Predators.
Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game to tie the game and help send it to overtime. He did, however, miss in the shootout. Nugent-Hopkins now has 56 points -- a career high -- through 62 games, putting the 25 year old on pace to rack up 74 points on the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Chips in power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners two assists•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects two apples•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Productive as usual•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles on two points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Facilitator on two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...