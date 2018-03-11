Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Multi-point effort in victory

Nugent-Hopkins scored his 18th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over Minnesota.

Nugent-Hopkins has been skating alongside Connor McDavid and has looked great since returning from a rib injury. The 24-year-old has two goals and four points in his last four games and could be worth scooping up if he's available. McDavid is on a tear right now and Nugent-Hopkins should continue picking up points as his accomplice.