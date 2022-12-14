Nugent-Hopkins earned a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Nugent-Hopkins saw a four-game point streak end Monday versus the Wild. He avoided going pointless in consecutive games for the second time this year by picking up the primary helper on Leon Draisaitl's first-period marker. Nugent-Hopkins continues to thrive in the Oilers' top-heavy offense. He's earned 14 goals, 20 assists, 18 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests. He had 50 points in 63 outings last year, and he's never posted a point-per-game season, so these are truly new heights for the 29-year-old.