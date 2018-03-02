Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nearing return

Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) is "more than 50 percent likely to play" against the Rangers on Saturday, according to coach Todd McLellan.

Nugent-Hopkins has spent the past 18 games on the sidelines due to his rib injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction. If the natural center is cleared to play, it will likely be in a top-six role, although whether its on the wing or at center remains to be seen. The 24-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up, so fantasy owners should have a heads up for his return.