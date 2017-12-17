Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets first shortie of career

Nugent-Hopkins scored the first shorthanded goal of his career in Saturday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

It's the Nuge's 13th goal of the season, which puts him on a 32-goal pace. But most importantly, Nugent-Hopkins is killing penalties, a sign that his coach's confidence in his game is high. This season could be RNH's breakout year.

