Nugent-Hopkins connected on a milestone marker during the 3-1 win over the Blues on Wednesday.

Nugent-Hopkins, who missed on a prime scoring chance a few moments earlier, received a pass from new linemate Connor McDavid on a backdoor play and secured his 200th career goal. His fourth goal this season also proved to be Wednesday's game-winner. The 2011 first-overall draft pick has goals in second games and four tallies in his past five outings. Nugent-Hopkins shared the team lead with five shots in 21:01 of ice time against the Blues.