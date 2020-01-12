Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets pair in loss

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins converted a pair of passes from Kailer Yamamoto in the contest, but it wasn't enough to win. That duo, centered by Leon Draisaitl, has emerged as a viable line across the board in fantasy. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 12 goals and 30 points in 41 contests this season. Recently, he's amassed six tallies and six helpers in his last nine games -- the first-overall pick from 2011 is on his hottest run of the campaign.