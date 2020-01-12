Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets pair in loss
Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Nugent-Hopkins converted a pair of passes from Kailer Yamamoto in the contest, but it wasn't enough to win. That duo, centered by Leon Draisaitl, has emerged as a viable line across the board in fantasy. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 12 goals and 30 points in 41 contests this season. Recently, he's amassed six tallies and six helpers in his last nine games -- the first-overall pick from 2011 is on his hottest run of the campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with 50-point season•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up McDavid's beauty goal•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Four points in crazy win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets seventh goal•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Earns power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.