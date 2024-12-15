Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring for the Oilers in the power play during the first period, and he later set up Zach Hyman's tally to give the Oilers a two-goal lead. The 31-year-old playmaker has been trending in the right direction and has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last eight appearances, tallying four goals and four assists in that span.
