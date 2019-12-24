Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets seventh goal
Nugent-Hopkins potted a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins has picked up four points in nine games since returning from a hand injury. The first-overall pick from 2011 reached the 20-point mark with his goal Monday. He's added 82 shots on goal and 18 PIM in 34 appearances this season.
