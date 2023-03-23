Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Nugent-Hopkins is on a six-game point streak, amassing three goals and seven helpers in that span. He scored a power-play tally late in the second period and an even-strength goal in the third, both times tying the game in response to Clayton Keller goals for Arizona. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 33 markers, 88 points, 178 shots and a plus-9 rating through 72 appearances this season, and 45 of his points have come on the power play.