Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss to the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins tied the game for the Oilers in the second period on a terrific backhand goal from right in front of Connor Hellebuyck. Playing in 39:58 of the game after the contest went to triple overtime to seal the fate of the Oilers 2021 season, the 28-year-old's two points were his only points of the series. RNH had 35 points in 52 games this regular season.