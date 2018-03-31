Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: No lock to play Saturday

Nugent-Hopkins is questionable for Saturday's road game against the Flames due to a lower-body injury that's been lingering for two weeks, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

According to Matheson, Nugent-Hopkins still is likely to play Saturday since he took to the ice for morning skate, but it does seem like the talented centerman's status could come down to pregame warmups. RNH has been playing through the injury, but you wouldn't know it based on his point-per-game output over the last 14 contests in March.