Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: No lock to play Saturday
Nugent-Hopkins is questionable for Saturday's road game against the Flames due to a lower-body injury that's been lingering for two weeks, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
According to Matheson, Nugent-Hopkins still is likely to play Saturday since he took to the ice for morning skate, but it does seem like the talented centerman's status could come down to pregame warmups. RNH has been playing through the injury, but you wouldn't know it based on his point-per-game output over the last 14 contests in March.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues impressive play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Hits 20 goals for just second time in career•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Bonding with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...