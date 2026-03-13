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Nugent-Hopkins (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Blues, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Nugent-Hopkins is away from the team for the time being. Max Jones will enter the lineup, but Matt Savoie is poised for the biggest bump in usage. Nugent-Hopkins' next chance to play is Sunday at home versus the Predators.

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