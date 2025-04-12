Nugent-Hopkins (illness) will not play Friday versus the Sharks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Nugent-Hopkins will miss his second straight game. The Oilers got Connor McDavid (lower body) back Wednesday versus the Blues, so they won't miss Nugent-Hopkins as much for this contest, but they also have no need to rush him back. His next chance to play is Sunday in Winnipeg.
