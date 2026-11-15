Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will not suit up in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

It wasn't made clear if Nugent-Hopkins will miss time beyond Sunday's game, and it also wasn't revealed what type of injury he is dealing with. If it's related to the lower-body injury that caused him to miss the first nine games of the year, he could be set for an absence. Colton Dach will center the second line in Nugent-Hopkins' stead against the Flyers, while Filip Hallander will draw into the lineup and center the third line. The Oilers will continue their road trip Tuesday against the Panthers.