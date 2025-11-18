Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) isn't traveling with the Oilers for their upcoming three-game road trip, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins is expected to practice with the team Monday in Edmonton following the road trip, and Gregor speculates that a return to the lineup Nov. 29 in Seattle makes the most sense. The 32-year-old forward has missed five straight games and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 10. Nugent-Hopkins has accounted for five goals, 16 points (nine on the power play) and a minus-11 rating through 16 appearances in 2025-26.