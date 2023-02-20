Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. The forward has picked up five goals and four helpers through seven outings in February, and four of those points have come on the power play. He's at 69 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 57 contests overall.