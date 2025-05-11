Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins extended his point streak to seven games, and he contributed on the power play for the first time since Game 6 of the first round versus the Kings. The 32-year-old has three goals and six helpers over nine playoff contests. He's added 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating while filling his usual top-six role.