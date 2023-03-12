Nugent-Hopkins posted two assists and one shot in the Oilers' 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Nugent-Hopkins picked up helpers on Mattias Ekholm's goal in the first period and Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal. This performance gives Nugent-Hopkins points for the first time in three games and eight points in six games in the month of March. On the season, the first-overall pick from 2011 has 30 goals and 80 points in 67 games.