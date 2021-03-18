Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period on a feed from Connor McDavid. In the third, Nugent-Hopkins had a shot tipped by Alex Chiasson for the Oilers' fifth goal. The two-point effort put the 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins at 11 goals and 25 points through 32 games. He was reunited with McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi on the Oilers' top line Wednesday -- that combination has been the most successful one for Nugent-Hopkins' scoring this year.