Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nursing minor injury

Nugent-Hopkins sat out of Wednesday's practice due to a sore leg, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Nugent-Hopkins was held out as a precautionary measure, and he wasn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jets anyway, according to Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network. His status for Opening Knight versus the Vanucks on Oct. 2 shouldn't be in jeopardy. The 26-year-old is looking to top last year's career-high 69 points.