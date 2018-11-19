Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start
Nugent-Hopkins posted a secondary assist in Sunday's 6-3 home loss to the Golden Knights.
Edmonton's 2011 first overall pick is up to four goals and 15 apples through 20 games this season. At this rate, Nugent-Hopkins will shatter his previous career high in points; he had back-to-back 56-point campaigns between 2013-15.
