Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start

Nugent-Hopkins posted a secondary assist in Sunday's 6-3 home loss to the Golden Knights.

Edmonton's 2011 first overall pick is up to four goals and 15 apples through 20 games this season. At this rate, Nugent-Hopkins will shatter his previous career high in points; he had back-to-back 56-point campaigns between 2013-15.

