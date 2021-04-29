Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Winnipeg. He also had four shots and two hits.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Tyson Barrie's power-play goal that opened the scoring midway through the first period, then he buried one of his own 12 seconds into a man advantage in the middle frame. Nugent-Hopkins, who has amassed 19 of his 32 points on the power play, has collected two goals and two assists across his last three games.