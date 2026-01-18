Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Offers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins set up both of Kasperi Kapanen's tallies in the contest. The goal drought is up to 11 games for Nugent-Hopkins, but he still has eight helpers and 18 shots on net in that span. The playmaking forward is at 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists), 68 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season. He'll likely center the second line for the duration of Leon Draisaitl's (personal) absence.
