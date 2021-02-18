Nugent-Hopkins recorded two assists, five shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins had the secondary assist on the opening tally by Jesse Puljujarvi in the first period. In the second, Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl on the power play for what would be the game-winning goal. Wednesday marked Nugent-Hopkins' second multi-point effort in a row. The 27-year-old forward has 15 points, 64 shots on goal, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 18 outings.