Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Nugent-Hopkins has six helpers, including three on the power play, over three games in December. He's gone five games without a goal, but it appears the 30-year-old is settling back into his steady playmaker role now that the Oilers' offense is back on track. He's at five goals, 19 helpers, nine power-play points, 48 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 25 appearances.